Mayors launch task force to oppose minor league contraction

Dozens of mayors from across the United States have formed a task force opposing a proposal by Major League Baseball to eliminate 42 affiliated minor league franchises for the 2021 season.

The coalition launched Tuesday with three leaders and was up to 30 members by Wednesday afternoon, ranging from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Hillsboro, Oregon.

They join a growing list of politicians including a congressional task force who are pummeling MLB over its proposal to cut more than a quarter of its 160 affiliates.

The league is citing concerns over the quality of facilities, travel and player salaries. Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke calls it “a major league error.”

