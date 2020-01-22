Man shot at Jackson Co. Courthouse found dead in Alabama mountains

HYTOP, Alabama (WDEF) – Rescue team members recovered the body today of the man who made headlines several months ago in Scottsboro, Alabama.

72 year old Fred Swearengin was shot by security officers in September after they say he pulled a gun inside the Jackson County Courthouse.

- Advertisement -

Security said he walked in the courthouse with a gun on his hip.

Officers say they told him to surrender the weapon, but then he drew it and they fired.

Swearengin spent weeks in the hospital and had only recently been released to recover at home.

He was also indicted on a charge of attempted assault.

Then three weeks ago, his family reported that he was missing.

A hunter reported spotting his truck in the woods near Hytop, Alabama.

Today, crews recovered his body at the foot of a bluff in rough terrain of a management area.

Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen would not release a cause of death, but said there was no suspicious activity involved.