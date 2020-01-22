Hit and run victim thankful for community’s support

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — An East Ridge hit and run victim is thankful for the community’s support.

Jeffrey Stiner is adjusting to life after the crash.

Part of his leg had to be amputated.

Investigators says Stiner was on his motorcycle when he was hit by a truck on New Year’s Eve.

The driver, Tommie Eugene Harris, confessed to officers on Tuesday.

Stiner says this has been hard for his family.

He appreciates all of the help from family friends and co-workers.

They will be holding a benefit for him at Home Plate and Grill on Ringgold Road.

“It is amazing how many people have came to support me. It is really great that they help me,” Stiner said.

“As a family here, we will do whatever we can to help out the family or anyone in this predicament, you know to raise money,” said Rachea Burchfield, a bartender with Home Plate and Grill.

The event will be on Saturday, January 25. It will start at 7 p.m.