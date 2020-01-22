Grundy County Sheriff supports gun sanctuaries

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Grundy County could soon become a gun sanctuary and the sheriff says he supports that idea.

Changes could soon becoming to Grundy County. The County Commission is deciding on whether it will be a gun sanctuary.

- Advertisement -

Over at the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Clint Shrum thinks it is a good idea.

“I think a resolution to become a gun sanctuary let’s our citizens know that we are committed to protecting their rights. It is not a law. It is a resolution and Grundy County has resolved to do that for our citizens,” Sheriff Shrum said.

Sheriff Shrum says when he was elected in 2014, he took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States and the State of Tennessee.

He says recently the second amendment has been under attack.

“I think people have the right to protect themselves and protect their property and their families lives. It goes past just wearing a firearm, bearing a firearm and wearing a firearm is two different things. And when people start attacking the Second Amendment right to take away your ability to possess a firearm, then sheriffs are the front lines of protecting those rights for their citizens,” he said.

Sheriff Shrum is optimistic this will go through.

“Nobody has voiced any opposition from the county commission. So that excites me, not only as the sheriff, but as a resident of this county,” he said.

The Grundy County Commission will vote on whether to become a gun sanctuary on Monday night.