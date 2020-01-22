Double Murder Trial begins in Polk County

BENTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The murder trial of a Polk county man accused of a 2017 murder of two men is going into its second day.

Twenty three year old Erin Ahren Presley and his mother, 39 year old Valrie Hart are charged in the murder of 52-year-old Larry Jeffries and 27-year-old Jeremy Walker.

The two men were found dead in an Old Fort home in November of 2017.

Prosecutors say Presley and his mother went into the home to rob the victims.

They say its doesn’t matter which one shot Jeffries and Walker.

Jurors heard 4 witnesses yesterday.