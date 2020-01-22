By KRISTIN M. HALL

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Can equality pledges fix country music’s gender problem?

- Advertisement -

Some companies are trying.

Artists snapped back at country radio last week over unwritten rules on how female artists are treated.

This follows years of decline in the number of songs by women being played on country radio.

But others took immediate action.

CMT, which plays country music videos, pledged equal airplay for female artists and a country radio station in Canada started an equal play initiative for one week.

Country star Mickey Guyton says she has a hard time believing that half the population doesn’t want to hear songs that represent them.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)