Auburn Agrees to New Contract With Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has agreed to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.Auburn coach Gus Malzahn announced the deal on Wednesday. The school did not release terms of the contract.Steele was set to make about $1.9 million last year.Auburn has ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense in each of Steele’s four seasons. Only four other FBS programs have held opponents under 20 points per game in each of the last four seasons.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)