Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – January 21st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Arctic Cold Continues To Pour In Frigid Air For The Tennessee Valley – Tomorrow Morning It’ll Be Another Bone – Chiller !



Breezy and very cold with some lingering clouds through the morning time. Lows will settle between 20-22, but the winds will make it feel more like lower & middle teens.

- Advertisement -

More sunshine will return for your Tuesday afternoon. Still quite cold, but not as quite as breezy with highs nearing 40.

Overnight tonight: Yet another bone chiller! Clear and very cold again heading in to early morning Wednesday with lows around 20 and the winds finally calming down. Lots of morning sunshine will return Wednesday as well, with afternoon highs back in the upper 40’s.

Increasing clouds Thursday with a few late showers possible, but more likely for Thursday night. Highs will be around 50. Rain likely through Friday morning with clouds and cool weather for much of the upcoming weekend.

Stay warm, Old Man Winter is back! 50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.