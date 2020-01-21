Taylor Swift’s mom diagnosed with brain tumor

In a new interview with Variety, Taylor Swift reveals a sad personal development for her family. The pop star’s mom, Andrea Swift, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Andrea Swift was already undergoing treatment for cancer, her famous daughter revealed a few years ago. Now, Swift is limiting her tour for her latest album, “Lover,” primarily because of her concern for her mom.

Swift said in the Variety interview that while filming a documentary about her life, “Miss Americana,” her mom’s cancer diagnosis worsened. “While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor,” Swift said. “And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

Swift said she will do stadium dates in the U.S. and festivals, like Glastonbury, in Europe, “But I also wanted to be able to work as much as I can handle right now, with everything that’s going on at home. And I wanted to figure out a way that I could do both those things.”

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” the 30-year-old music star said. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”

According to Variety, Andrea Swift’s cancer treatment is documented in “Miss Americana,” which premieres this week at the Sundance Film Festival and will be available for streaming on Netflix on January 31.

Swift has included her mother in her art before. In 2009, she payed homage to her mom in “The Best Day,” a song about growing up with the strong matriarch and spending their best day together.

Taylor Swift accepts the Milestone Award, presented by her mom, Andrea Swift, during the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The singer also address her mom’s health struggles in “Soon You’ll Get Better,” off her newest album, “Lover.”

Many other topics — from Swift’s political activism to her feud with Kanye West — are also included in the film. Her more recent dispute with Scooter Braun over the rights to her music, however, is not chronicled in the documentary, Variety reports.

