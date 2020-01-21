Police say suspect confesses to hitting motorcycle driver New Year’s Eve

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – East Ridge Police have arrested a suspect in a hit and run incident on New Year’s Eve.

A red pickup truck failed to stop at an intersection on Ringgold Road around 9 PM.

It hit a motorcyclist who lost his leg in the crash.

But the pickup fled the scene and left the driver laying in the road.

Police later recovered the suspect truck at a home but had not determined who was driving it at the time.

Tonight, they say it was Tommie Eugene Harris.

East Ridge Traffic Investigators say he has confessed.

Charges are pending against him.