Neighborhood reacts as group home moves out

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Movers were getting things out of the Support Services group home Tuesday afternoon.

This comes just over a week after a Support Services resident was accused of beating a caretaker to death with a brick.

“Our neighbors say they’re scared for their lives. I think this will make things a little bit better for the neighborhood,” Earl Freudenberg said.

Freudenberg and several other residents who live near the group home came to the Chattanooga City Council meeting Tuesday night to inform council members that the group home was moving out.

Freudenberg showed them a letter.

The letter said the group home’s lease runs out this month.

It won’t be renewed and the house will be sold.

“We’re glad to have the house gone or the residents of the house gone and someone can buy that house that will live in the neighborhood and respect it like the rest of us do,”Catherine Juanita Johnson said.

Since Support Services moved in in 2017, Chattanooga police have responded 43 times.

While they’re now leaving, residents still want the company looked into.

“This company has houses in many different areas of the city and they need to be investigated,” Johnson said.

“I will just say that, just because there are calls to a home, it doesn’t immediately trip a sensor, that oh my gosh that there are criminal activities and things like that going on, it’s not necessarily that. And, so we are happy to see this outcome and we are going to look into this organization and the business that they do in the city,” City Council Member Ken Smith said.