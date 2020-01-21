Mystery after 3 young kids found dead in Phoenix home

Three children less than 4 years old were pronounced dead in a home in Phoenix Monday night, reports the CBS affiliate there, KPHO-TV. An investigation is underway to determine what killed them.

KPHO said the 3-year-old boy, 2-year-old girl and 7-month-old girl were found by police officers responding to an “unknown trouble call” from a relative. The officers were greeted by three adults when they arrived.

- Advertisement -

A large police presence was seen after three children under the age of 4 were found dead at a Phoenix home Monday night. KPHO-TV

Police said the children were unresponsive. Officers performed CPR on them. Fire crews then arrived and paramedics also provided first aid. But all efforts to revive them failed.

Trending News

Phoenix Police Sergeant Mercedes Fortune told a news conference late Monday night that officers were told the children were “ill” earlier in the day. She also said they didn’t have any obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner will rule on the cause of death.

“We’re trying to determine why this occurred,” said Sgt. Fortune. “Anytime you have 3 children that are deceased … in that aspect, it is suspicious.”

Investigators were interviewing the children’s mother, father, and another relative.

It was an extremely difficult scene for first responders to witness. Fire crews who responded reportedly got the rest of the night off because they were traumatized by the incident.

“It’s very difficult,” said Sgt. Fortune.