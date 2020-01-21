Golden Apple: Ryan Burns

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Ryan Burns says he has a dream job.

He’s a 4th grade teacher at Calvin Donaldson Elementary.

Burns is all about showing his students he loves, and respects them.

His passion, and dedication have earned him this week’s Golden Apple Award.

Lorie Collier is the Principal at Calvin Donaldson.

She says the award is deserved.

“He is all about building relationships with our students. He is a teacher that is at the front door every morning, greeting every student, not just his own. He really takes his job seriously.”

Burns uses love, and laughter to connect with the students.

4th grader I’Cherish Blackwell is happy to be in his classroom.

“He teaches us a lot. Like he goes beyond for us. And he’s, he’s the best teacher in the world.”

Burns idolized teachers his whole life.

Now, he is one of them, and he couldn’t be happier.

“We lead with love in this classroom. These are great kids and I wouldn’t trade them for the world.”