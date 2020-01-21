Dalton & Whitfield hammer out a Service Delivery Strategy

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – It looks like the city of Dalton and Whitfield County have finally hammered out a new Service Delivery Strategy.

The state requires such an agreement every ten years, but the last one expired last year.

Court action was looming over it.

The county agrees to handing over paving and firefighting dollars.

The city agreed to a proposed SPLOST intergovernmental agreement.

On Tuesday night, Dalton’s council approved the deal.

It still must be voted on by the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners.

“I think that the leaders on both sides have been working with the best interests of their constituents at heart,” said Dalton Mayor David Pennington.

“There’s been a lot of hard work to get to this point. This is a compromise that will allow the county and the cities to continue to do business as we look for longer term agreements.”

“I’m excited for our whole community to be able to focus on working together on several important joint initiatives,” said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chair Lynn Laughter, “and glad that we are able to put aside recent disagreements for the benefit of all.”