Chattanooga City Council Members honor Walmart shooting victim

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The man who died in a shooting at the Brainerd Walmart on New Year’s Eve was honored Tuesday.

Officials said 61-year-old Alfred Williams died trying to shield people.

Williams worked at the Walmart and was on his lunch break when it happened.

His family members were presented a resolution at the city council meeting.

It was to recognize his act of heroism and bravery.

“My uncle was probably the most pure hearted man in this city. He was a hard worker. It didn’t matter if he didn’t have a car he was getting there. If anybody needed a shirt or shoes or anything, if anybody needed anything my uncle was going to be there for them. He didn’t care if he was family or just a friend or just a stranger. He would be there,” Williams’ nephew Isaiah Moore said.

A 23-year-old man was also shot in that shooting.

He suffered non life threatening injuries.