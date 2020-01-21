Case of man accused of shooting at troopers sent to grand jury

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)– After watching dramatic dash cam video, a Hamilton County judge bounds the case of a man accused of shooting at Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers over to the grand jury.

In addition to the dash cam video, the two troopers testified at Cody Seal’s preliminary hearing.

His passenger Courtney Faulkner, was also in court.

Seals faces several charges including two counts of attempted first degree murder. Faulkner faces drug charges.

The dash cam video shows the troopers trying to pull over Seals on Highway 27 on January 9.

When his truck goes off the road, you see him get out. Investigators say he was shooting with a rifle.

One trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

After sending the case to the grand jury, the judge lowered Faulkner’s bond to $100,000.