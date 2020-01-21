Braves Sign Cardinals Free Agent Outfielder Marcell Ozuna

ATLANTA (AP) – Free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves have reached an $18 million, one-year deal. The deal puts Ozuna on the team he helped beat in the playoffs last October. Ozuna hit .429 with two home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in their five-game win over the Braves in the NL Division Series. The 29-year-old Ozuna hit .241 with 29 home runs and 89 RBIs last season. His low batting average was something on an oddity because he ranked among the major league leaders in the highest percentage of hard-hit balls, according to Statcast.

