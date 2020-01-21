“My Best Me” health screenings this week

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- My Best Me held it’s third official screening Tuesday at the YFD Center right in Chattanooga.

The program is offering 300 people a 22 week coaching initiative.

It offers knowledge on weight loss, diabetes prevention, cholesterol, healthy shopping and more with free screenings.

“So if you’ve been struggling over the years with your health And you really want to come off medication And you need to do it the natural way, this is your opportunity.” says My Best Me CEO Maurice Silva. “This program was developed by the CDC and it cost on average $500 and you can access it free of charge.”

The next screening will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed another screening on Thursday January 23rd at John Patton.