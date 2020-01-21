Assisted Living Controller indicted for theft in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The financial officer at an assisted living facility in Sweetwater has been indicted.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office says Mariam Renee Wells stole at least $118,768 from Wood Presbyterian Home over a four year period.

The audit found she kept cash that she was supposed to deposit in Wood Presbyterian’s bank account.

They say when she feared that she was about to be caught, she confessed to the Executive Director that she took at least $20,000.

She gave them a check for that amount and resigned.

But after the state audit, they say she admitted that the $118,768 figure was “probably correct.”

In January, a Monroe County grand jury indicted her for theft over $60,000.

“It’s vital that government entities, nonprofits, and other organizations separate financial responsibilities between more than one individual,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson.

“In this case, the same person responsible for the accounting records was also involved in preparing cash for deposit, taking the cash to the bank, and performing bank reconciliations.”