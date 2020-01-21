Police identify suspects in Chattahooligan trailer theft

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have identified two suspects in the theft of the Chattahooligans trailer. But they need your help to find them.
They are 28-year-old Aaron Chippoletti and 28-year-old Erika D. Mays.
- Advertisement -
They were last seen in a grey/silver Toyota Sequoia with front-end damage and tape over one of the brake lights.
If you have seen them, please call Auto Crimes at (423) 643-5394.
The stolen trailer was recovered, as well as some of the contents.
But more of the fan groups gear is still missing.