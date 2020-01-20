Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – January 20th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Arctic Cold Continues To Pour In Frigid Air For The Tennessee Valley!

Drier air has settled in the region with much colder, arctic air. Early morning Monday, temperatures will drop down into the lower 20s & the “feels like” temperature in the teens as that breezy wind gives a strong winter chill !

- Advertisement -

And it’ll be cold to start the week, with highs only in the mid and maybe upper 30’s for M.L. King Jr. day morning!

Overnight tonight heading into early morning Tuesday, we’ll see similar temps, with lows in the low & mid 20’s. Tuesday afternoon, highs will be right around 40.

Dry air will dominate this week until the next rain system arrives, either late Thursday night or more likely into Friday morning. That system will keep us company for the first half of the weekend.

Get ready, Old Man Winter is back ! 50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.