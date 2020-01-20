Here are the vehicles Chattanoogans choose to hang onto

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – What are the most popular vehicles for Chattanoogans who want to hang onto them for awhile?

iSeeCars has been crunching the numbers.

- Advertisement -

And they find that Chattanoogans have varied tastes when it comes to keeping their vehicle for 15 years are more.

Nationally, all of the 15+ vehicles held by the original owners were either made by Toyota or Honda.

But Chattanooga drivers picked four different brands in our top 5.

The list ranks the most popular vehicles held by the original owner for 15 or more years.

Top 5 Cars Chattanooga,TN Owners Keep for 15 Years or More Rank Model % 15+ Year Old Cars Kept by Original Owners 1 Toyota Camry 17.2% 2 Honda Odyssey 12.6% 3 Ford Mustang 10.8% 4 Toyota Corolla 8.1% 5 Jeep Wrangler 7.5%

The top vehicle nationally that people hold onto is an SUV.. the Toyota Highlander.

Pickups did not fare so well in the list.

But here is the list for the pickups that are still owned by the original buyers in the U.S.