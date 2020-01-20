TECH BYTE: Workout App Helps with New Year’s Fitness

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — We’ve told you about tech that can help with your workouts at home.

But what about on your phone?

Chris Skipp with Planet Fitness says they’ve recently updated the gym’s smartphone app.

He says it’s very interactive, which is what you want if you need help with a workout.

“It’ll also allow you to track your activities, so it’ll give you sample exercises and sample workouts, and you can track your progress of those workouts going forward,” Skipp said.

You can also use the app to see when different workout classes are happening, and sign up for them.

“Our classes are limited in size, so what it gives you the chance to do is on any given day, you can go on and actually schedule yourself for the class directly from the app,” he said.

You can even use it to check in to the gym, instead of having to bring along your membership card.

Skipp says many of their members are first time gym users, and working out can be intimidating.

The app can help make them more comfortable.

“A lot of times people are a little bit nervous, because they don’t know who to ask, or what to ask when it comes to actually exercising in the gym,” Skipp said. “The app itself actually has that feature where it’ll actually show you sample exercises and sample workouts, and give you that ability to actually work out, without necessarily having to go and talk to somebody. Obviously we want to get them more involved in the club, and actually meeting with our trainer who performs our classes, but from the app itself, maybe this is something that’s going to be a first step for them to where they can actually go on and look at things themselves, before they try and introduce themselves to that new class that they may be considering.”

You don’t necessarily have to have the app to take advantage of all the tech there either.

Skipp says some of the equipment even has a QR code to help with a workout.

“You can scan the QR code actually on your smartphone, and that too will give you a little sample of what that particular piece of equipment is used for, and how that exercise is supposed to look.”

Putting you a step closer to accomplishing at least one of your New Year’s resolutions in 2020.

If you’re not a member of Planet Fitness, other gyms have smartphone apps with similar features, like Gold’s and Orangetheory Fitness.

Just search for them in your phone’s app store.