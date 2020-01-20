Rennia Davis Hits Buzzer Beater as Lady Vols Beat Bama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Rennia Davis sank a long go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left and No. 23 Tennessee beat Alabama 65-63 to snap a five-game losing streak in the series. Jordan Horston scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half and Davis finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee. Tamari Key had six of Tennessee’s 13 blocked shots and Kellie Harper won her 300th game during her 16-year head coaching career. Lewis scored 17 points and Jasmine Walker had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Alabama.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)