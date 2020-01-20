Jeremy Ingram released from prison after murder for hire in Chattanooga

NASHVILLE (AP) – A man who was serving a life sentence in a 1994 murder-for-hire in Tennessee is out of prison and on parole after the former governor granted him clemency.

Tennessee Department of Correction records show Jeremy Ingram was released Friday.

Former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam commuted Ingram’s sentence last January, saying the inmate had “undergone a transformation” behind bars.

But Gina Sanjines, a woman Ingram shot and partially blinded in the attack, doubts Ingram has changed and fears she’ll see him again.

She says all she can do now is pray that what Haslam saw in Ingram proves true.