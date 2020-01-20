Hundreds gather at Miller Park to march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) -Hundreds gathered at Miller Park for the last day of Martin Luther King’s Celebration week in the city of Chattanooga.

“Keep bringing people together to appreciate each other, to love each other, and to know that we are one. We can only be as great a city as we are, together says “City councilman, Erskine Oglesby

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr left a powerful legacy throughout the United States.

“It’s a legacy of love, a legacy of peace. It’s a legacy of unity and equality,”says State Representative, Chuck Fleischman

Even in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Today the city hosted its 50th annual MLK day parade, starting at the boulevard that bears Dr. King’s name.

“Bring the community together and celebrate the great work and legacy o Dr. Martin Luther King. And to remember that although we have come along way but we still have a long way to go and this march is indicative that we move those efforts forward,”says Oglesby

The march featured several organizations, schools, and community officials.

Some organizations decided to march, to not only honor Dr. King but also raise awareness to something they’re fighting for.

“Doing a fight for 15 campaign and that’s in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, to get living wage for all workers,”says Stephen Russell, who is with the Service Employees International Union.

Though Dr. king died 52 years ago, his famous ‘I Have A Dream Speech’ continues to inspire people everywhere.

“I watched footage of his old clips, especially his ‘I have a dream speech’. It inspired me, you know what i’m saying , to come out here and support it,”says Leroy Norwood, who has participated in the parade five years in a row.

Councilmen Oglesby says coming together as a community for Dr. Martin Luther King day shouldn’t stop here.

“I want to make sure people understand that it’s not over yet. That it’s an ever evolving activity and we need to not stop just really for this one week but to keep it going every day of the year,”says Oglesby.