Community rallies around Lookout Mountain city employee after house fire

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WDEF) — The community is rallying behind a longtime Lookout Mountain city employee who lost everything in a fire.

Jason Derryberry and his family’s home was destroyed on Friday.

Derryberry, his wife, two sons and dog are all safe.

He has worked for the city for more than 16 years in the sewer and public works departments.

Mayor David Bennett says Derryberry is a dedicated employee and is always willing to help others.

He is encouraging people to support the family.

“Lookout Mountain is a small community and our employees are certainly a part of that family. So we really wanted to come around the Derryberry’s and their family and see whatever way we could help out,” Mayor Bennett said.

Mayor Bennett set up a GoFundMe page for the family. If you are interested in donating, click here.