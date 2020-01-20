Cleveland Stays On Top in AP State Poll

Cleveland High School stays on top of the latest AP poll of boys basketball teams in Tennessee for Division I, Class 3A.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 20, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Cleveland (11) 19-0 142 1

2. Houston (3) 16-3 132 2

3. Whitehaven 14-4 116 3

4. Science Hill 21-1 92 4

5. Mt. Juliet 15-2 78 5

6. Memphis East (1) 14-3 75 7

7. Blackman 12-2 70 6

8. Dickson County 15-1 38 8

9. Maryville 16-3 25 NR

10. Oak Ridge 13-3 21 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: White Station 16.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Jackson South Side (12) 19-0 147 1

2. Wooddale (3) 12-6 125 2

3. Upperman 17-2 115 T3

4. East Nashville 12-2 83 5

5. Tyner Academy 14-2 80 6

6. Community 19-1 68 7

7. Pearl-Cohn 9-1 54 9

8. Covington 17-3 50 10

9. Scott County 16-2 38 T3

10. Howard 13-3 26 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fulton 16.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Booker T. Washington (10) 15-3 143 2

2. Clay County (1) 18-2 122 3

3. McKenzie (3) 17-1 118 1

4. Madison Academic 18-2 111 4

5. Fayetteville (1) 14-2 90 T5

6. MAHS 11-6 70 T5

7. Eagleville 13-4 48 7

8. Loretto 13-5 43 8

9. Monterey 16-4 35 9

10. Manassas 12-3 28 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Briarcrest (13) 14-5 147 2

2. Ensworth (1) 14-4 120 1

3. Knoxville Catholic (1) 13-3 97 4

4. MBA 14-5 70 NR

5. CBHS 13-7 59 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 54. Brentwood Academy 41. St. Benedict 12.

Division II – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Lausanne Collegiate (13) 14-4 139 1

2. Goodpasture (1) 16-2 120 2

3. Bell Buckle (1) 15-1 118 3

4. Boyd Buchanan 15-3 97 4

5. Knoxville Webb 14-5 84 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: First Assembly Christian 24.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; WCMT, Martin.

