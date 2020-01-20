2 killed, 5 injured after patron opens fire at San Antonio bar

The search for a suspect continued early Monday after two people were killed and five others were injured following a shooting during a concert at a San Antonio club, authorities said. Police said officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue and bar located along the Museum Reach portion of the San Antonio River Walk.

An argument broke out inside of the club and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

- Advertisement -

The victims have not been identified. McManus said the victim who died at the club was a 21-year-old man. He said preliminary information indicated the people shot were all “patrons,” not staff.

Trending News

CBS affiliate KENS-TV reports officers combed the River Walk with flashlights in hand in search of clues and possible signs of the suspect still at large.

HAPPENING NOW: Investigators are back here with flashlights looking for clues in the deadly bar shooting. Again, 7 people shot. 2 are dead. pic.twitter.com/22SoDY32ss — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) January 20, 2020

McManus said he is confident that a suspect will be soon identified and apprehended. No further information was immediately available.

Hours after the shooting, officials continued their investigation at the bar.

MORE: This is the back of the bar in the patio area. You can see investigators are still walking in and out. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/yRdOQMKT7n — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) January 20, 2020

A since-deleted Facebook event indicated Sunday night’s concert at the Ventura was “Living the DREAM,” a showcase featuring multiple performers. Advertisements for the concert were also posted to websites advertising local events and listed performers’ social media pages. An email to the apparent promoters wasn’t immediately returned.