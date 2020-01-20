Southern Students hold clothing Street Store for Martin Luther King Day

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – College students are making sure people stay warm during this cold weather.

Today Southern Adventist University students held a Street Store at the Salvation Army in Chattanooga.

It was in honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day.

They hung clothes and shoes out on the gate for people in need.

Organizers estimate more than one thousand items were donated.

Claire Ashcraft told us it is important to give back.

“I think that as kids in college, we don’t really realize how many people there are out there that really don’t have the same privileges that we have. So it is important to help the community and for us as students to realize that there are really important causes that deserve our attention.”

This is the sixth year Southern Adventist University students have done this.