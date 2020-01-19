Tennessee Titans Watch Party organized by The Chattanooga Titans Fan Group.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) -Titans fans from all over the Tennessee valley gathered together to watch their team take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Titans were unable to beat the Chiefs.

Fans met up at Parkway Pourhouse on the Riverfront.

Everyone came out decked in their two-toned blue.

This watch party is all thanks to the Facebook group named the The Chattanooga Titans Fans page.

This group was founded by a couple of die heart Titans fans and now the page has over 150 followers.

Founders of the page can’t believe the growth they have had over the season and plan to do even more next year.

It’s a community. There’s a lot of people we have met, gotten to know. There’s different races, diversities, lifestyles. It’s fantastic to see that in the name of the two toned blue that people can come together and support something, says Tres Winn, one founder of the page.

“Next year, we are going to brainstorm. Who knows what we can do with it. maybe do some tailgates, some pregames before we watch it here,” says Brian Hager, founder of the page.

The Kansas City Chiefs end the Titans season.