Chattahooligans Search Party

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Chattahooligans trailer was recovered this week, but it was empty.

They held a search party in the recovery location today.

Almost 20 Chattahooligans showed up to support the search.

They found some of their banners today.

However, they are still missing heir tailgating gear and merchandise.

Matt Coniglio, who is a Chattahooligan, says, “We’ll just start the rebuilding process and we might be a little bit smaller in terms of what we can produce this season. But, we’ll start where we can and we’ll rebuild and we’ll make it better, bigger and better than before.”

The Chattahooligans say they’re grateful for the support they gotten from people in the community and all over the country.

If you want to help out there is a go-fund-me page.