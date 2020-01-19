Catoosa County Pursuit Turns Fatal

(WDEF)-Officials responded to an overdose call which turned into a deadly pursuit.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the victim of the overdose who is also the suspect in the pursuit left the scene.

CPD was involved in a short pursuit but they called it off.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the vehicle.

They pursued the vehicle into Catoosa County where it crashed.

The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.