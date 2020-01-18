Weather Update: Sunday Morning’s Forecast – January 18th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Arctic Cold Front Arrives and Brings Breezy, Dry Air to the Tennessee Valley!

As the cold front sweeps in early Sunday morning, drier air will settle in the region as well as colder, arctic air. Sunday morning the low will be just below freezing WITH the feel like temperature in the teens and twenties as that breezy wind gives us a winter chill. High for Sunday will be in the low 40s with feel like temperatures below freezing for most of the day.

Even colder to start next week with high only in the mid to upper 30’s for M.L. King day on Monday. Lows by Monday morning may be close to 20 and continue into Tuesday morning! Dry air will dominate this week until Friday’s next rain system arrives for another wet weekend.

Get ready, Old Man Winter is coming back … and coming back with a vengeance!

50 & 30 are our seasonal highs and lows. Our temperatures will remain significantly above our seasonal norms on both sides of the clock!

