CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Here is a brief list of some of the activities going on around our area.

The 50th Annual Memorial March will take place in front of the Federal Court Building at 1 PM.

- Advertisement -

There will be a town hall meeting at Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church at 5 PM

Cleveland State Community College will also be hosting a march starting at the Bradley County Courthouse at 9 AM.