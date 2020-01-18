M.L.K. Brunch Celebration

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- This year’s annual prayer breakfast organized by the Unity Group was a celebration for Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.

The breakfast had guest speakers like best selling author Catherine Meeks and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.

There was also a gospel performance by the Great Tucker Baptist Church choir.

Unity Group Chairman Sherman Matthews says M.L.K set the path for civil freedom but there is still much work to do in our community.

“We’ve been doing this for fifty years in honor of Doctor King but also the fact that the struggle isn’t over -it is a long way from being over.”, says Chairman of the Unity Group Sherman Matthews. “With gentrification and other problems, we’re being pushed out of this city and are being pushed out of other cities. The fight continues.”

The unity group started it’s existence in 1969.

Matthews emphasizes that the ceremony recognizes Doctor King’s accomplishments while also carrying the torch to improve civil progress in this country.