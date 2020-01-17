Whitfield County man wants Second Amendment Sanctuary

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – Tyler Martin has started a Change.org petition for his efforts in getting Whitfield County officials to turn the north Georgia county into a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

“Basically, It’s a message saying that if they pass a law that’s unconstitutional, that they’re not going to enforce it,” Martin said.

The petition lists “possible infringements” as “universal gun background checks, high capacity magazine bans, assault weapon bans, red flag laws, and any other counter measures to hinder or restrict constitutional rights of the people.”

“If you were to ban guns and semi-automatic firearms, you’re going to take a defense away as well. It’s not going to stop the offense, because criminals are going to find a means to conduct crime,” Martin said.

Martin said that the recent talks of gun control across the U.S. are driving his push.

“I was kind of aware before with, through out the years the talk of gun control after mass shootings and things like that, and I feel like it’s an over reaction and an over reach of our rights,” he said.

Whitfield County would not be the first to become a second amendment sanctuary county in Georgia.

Habersham County recently became one.

“Right now, in this moment, I feel like it’s sending a message to those that are wanting to do an unreasonable gun control grab,” Martin said.

The Whitfield County Republican Party is supporting his effort.

News 12 reached out to the Whitfield County Democratic Party, but have not gotten a response.

As for the petition, as of Friday night it has over 1,800 signatures.