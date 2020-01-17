Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – January 17th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Pretty Quiet Today, Then Big Changes For The Weekend, & Colder Next Week !



Expect partly cloudy skies through the morning. It will be a little colder as well, with lows 33-35.

Increasing clouds, dry, and cool for Friday afternoon. Highs only 50-52. Cloudy and not as cold for Friday night, with lows between 40-42.

The first half of the weekend looks wet with areas of rain for Saturday and highs around 50. Drier, breezy, and colder Sunday with highs stuck in the 40’s.

Even colder to start next week with high only in the mid to upper 30’s for M.L. King day on Monday. Lows by Tuesday morning may be close to 20!

Get ready, Old Man Winter is coming back … and coming back with a vengeance!

50 & 30 are our seasonal highs and lows. Our temperatures will remain significantly above our seasonal norms on both sides of the clock!

