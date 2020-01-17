Volkswagen announces East Tennessee innovation hub

OAK RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Volkswagen has found some East Tennessee partners for their first innovation hub in North America.

They are teaming up with the University of Tennessee and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory to work on electric vehicles.

It will be at the UT Research Park at Cherokee Farm in Knoxville.

The program will offer research opportunities to doctoral students.

The research will focus on developing lighter vehicle parts for the vehicles and electric technology.

“The partnership between UT, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Volkswagen strengthens Tennessee’s position as a significant source of innovation and talent for the Volkswagen’s North American manufacturing base, especially at the flagship Chattanooga facility,” UT Interim President Randy Boyd said.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann says “This multi-million dollar partnership to establish a groundbreaking “Innovation Hub” will bring together the greatest talent from Volkswagen, UT-Knoxville, and the Oak Ridge National Lab to develop cutting edge technologies necessary for the electrification of Volkswagen vehicles, and support countless jobs across the Oak Ridge Corridor.”