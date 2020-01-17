The Return of Hike Bike Brew Beer Fest

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WDEF)- Hike Bike Brew Beer Fest is returning to Lookout Mountain Georgia.

The comeback was announced by Lula Lake Land Trust and will be the fifth annual premier beer festival where brews meet the outdoors.

The event is meant to raise funds and awareness for conservation efforts.

Attendees can expect a unique experience with the addition of camping options available for the first time ever.

The festival will be held on Saturday, April 11th, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM ET.

Ticket purchasing and more information can be found online at www.LulaLake.org/Events.