CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police make an arrest in another shooting that left a woman injured.

31 year old Kuchava Moore is charged with attempted criminal homicide and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

It happened yesterday on Arlington Avenue.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a 30 year old woman was lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.