CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect for the fatal shooting on Sixth Avenue on Wednesday.

Police found 34 year old Lendell Davis lying in the stairwell of an apartment building before 5 AM.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Now police are charging a 16 year old male with the shooting.

The suspect faces charges of Criminal Homicide and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.