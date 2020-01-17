Laz Paz educates Hispanic community about Census 2020

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An Organization in Chattanooga wants to make sure everyone in the Hispanic community is counted in the 2020 Census.

La Paz Chattanooga is getting ready for the Census. They want to make sure everyone understands the process.

“As an effort to engage them and to really be able to advocate for them in the form of making sure that they are counted and represented as part of the community,” said Lily Sanchez, with La Paz Chattanooga.

They say some people have fear or misinformation about what goes into it.

“So we are working to provide educational materials and instances and events where they can truly educate themselves on what the purpose of the census is and how filling it out will benefit not only the government, but different community organizations,” Sanchez said.

They are partnering with the city to get this message across.

“A big part of the census is is my information going to stay confidential and not shared with the government? A lot of people don’t know that it is against federal law for your information to be shared with anybody. If a census worker shares your information that they collect there is a $5,000 penalty, you can face jail time,” said Tyler Yount, the director of special projects for the Office of Mayor Andy Berke.

Yount says it is important everybody gets counted.

“It determines our funding, our representation in congress and how many people that we have in our city let us know where we need businesses and services and things like that,” he said.

The Census will start in March. For more information about it, click here.