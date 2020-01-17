Kentucky’s Rupp Arena Getting A New Name

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s Rupp Arena is getting a new name. The home court of Kentucky’s men’s basketball team. The 44-year-old home of the Wildcats will be called Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Under the 14-year rights agreement with the Lexington-area bank the university’s marketing partner will be paid $1.5 annually. Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said in a release that it was “essential” to preserve the name of legendary Wildcats coach Adolph Rupp on the facility out of respect for his achievements and his family. The adjoining convention center that is currently undergoing expansion will also be re-named under the agreement.

