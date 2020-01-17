HAMILTON COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD APPROVE SECURITY MEASURES

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Hamilton County conducted a meeting today discussing a number of topics regarding education.

One of the main topics discussed was school safety.

The majority of the board was in favor of hiring Student security officer and School resource officers to work on schools grounds.

The recent struggle with bringing in security employees wasn’t finances but finding the right people.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond: “All of you understand how understaffed we are in that area. I have money to hire SRO’s; I just don’t have SRO’s. We’re in a difficult time. Law enforcement and many others because the economy is good but then other jobs pay better.”

Board members did approve hiring up to ten security guards.