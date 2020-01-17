Dalton man one of suspects in a White Supremacist group in northwest Georgia

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – More members of a purported White Supremacist group in northwest Georgia have been arrested.

On Thursday, three members of “The Base” were arrested in Maryland over their plans to attend a pro-gun rally in Virginia on Monday.

There has been a lot of concern that the rally could turn violent like the “Unite the Right” rally did in Charlottesville.

Now we are learning that three more members of the group have been arrested in northwest Georgia, including a man from Dalton.

25-year-old Michael John Helterbrand is part of the trio connected to The Base training center in Silver Creek, south of Rome. (see drone video of Silver Creek location)

They are charged with conspiring to overthrow the government and to murder a couple in a rival organization.

Hate group watchers describe The Base as a new organization pushing to create anarchy, so they can create a new order, protecting the “European Race” by keeping out “Jewish values.”

FBI agents say one of the three men arrested in Maryland is an ex- Canadian Armed Forces reservist who came to the Silver Creek facility to rain insurgents. They say he crossed the northern border illegally.

The three Georgia men, including Helterbrand are also charged with participating in a criminal street gang.

You can read more about The Base and their activities in northwest Georgia in the Dalton Daily Citizen.