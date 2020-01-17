Chattahooligans recover some of their stolen gear

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattahooligans fan group announces that they have recovered some of the contents from their trailer that was stolen earlier this week.
The trailer contained much of their tailgating gear, merchandise and banners.
The empty trailer was recovered on Wednesday.
Now they have gotten back the banners and signs.
That gives them hope that the rest will be found.
“We want to thank everyone that has participated in the search process, called in tips and leads, and donated to the Chattahooligans. Y’all are cordially invited to our tailgate on March 14 for the Chattanooga Football Club home opener.”