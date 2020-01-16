A year later, police still looking for Kasey Carter

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Police department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for over a year.

26 year old, Kasey Carter has was has been missing since November of 2018.

Kasey was last seen leaving her residence on High Street in Cleveland, Tn.

She was seen with an unknown male who was driving a white Volkswagen Jetta.

She has not been seen since.

Kaseys family member says it would be everything to have her back in their lives.

Her cousin, Tiffany Scoggins, tells us “It would mean her kids getting their mother back and me having my best friend back and her mom having her daughter back. We are kinda a tight knit family. We try to be as tight as we can. It would jut mean having our family back together.”

If you know anything about this case, please contact the Cleveland Police Department.