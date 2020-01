CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland police are investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of one person.

At 8:25 this morning, a 2006 Jeep Liberty, driven by 73 year old Pamela Wheeler was traveling south when it left the roadway and struck a tree in the 2900 block of Peerless Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is still under investigation.