Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – January 16th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A “Split Weekend” – Rain To Begin It & Sunshine To End It!



Expect cloudy and mild weather through the morning.Not much fog, and temperatures holding in the 50’s.

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: Decreasing clouds with more sunshine, breezy, and a little cooler for Thursday with highs in the mid & upper 50’s.

Tonight: Fair and chilly Thursday night with lows by Friday morning in the low & mid 30’s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds for Friday, but still looking dry with highs in the low 50’s.

The first half of the weekend looks wet with areas of rain for Saturday and highs in the low 50’s. Drier and much cooler Sunday with a blast of colder air for the first half of next week. Highs on Monday may stay in the upper 30’s.

Get ready, Old Man Winter is coming back … and coming back with a vengeance!

50 & 30 are our seasonal highs and lows. Our temperatures will remain significantly above our seasonal norms on both sides of the clock!

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.